Reid Wiseman finds a little peace and quiet in the station’s Destiny lab. NASA

The Lifetime Surveillance of Astronaut Health (LSAH) program collects, analyzes, and interprets medical, physiological, hazard exposure, and environmental data for the purpose of maintaining astronaut health and safety as well as preventing occupationally induced injuries or disease related to space flight or space flight training. It allows NASA to effectively understand and mitigate the long-term health risks of human spaceflight, as well as support the physical and mental well-being of astronauts during future exploration missions.

The LSAH Newsletter serves to inform and update former astronauts on how their medical data is being utilized by the LSAH team. It is published and distributed bi-annually.

+ October 2025 | Vol 30 Issue 2 – LSAH Newsletter

+ Past LSAH Newsletters and Publications