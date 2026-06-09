Flight Dynamics Research Facility Characteristics

Home
Characteristics
The Flight Dynamics Research Facility (FDRF) is a large, subsonic wind tunnel with a vertical test section for conducting flight dynamics research for stability, controllability, free-fall and aircraft spin, and spin recovery testing of atmospheric vehicles.
Characteristics
- Test Section Dimensions: 20 ft. diam. by 24 ft. high
- Speed: 0 – 172 ft/s (0 – 117 mph)
- Dynamic Pressure: (0 – 35 psf)
- Reynolds Number: 0 – 1.10×10^6 per ft.
- Pressure: Atmospheric
- Temperature: Actively cooled (79° F)
- Test Gas: Air
- Facility Height: 131 ft.
Flight Dynamics Flight Research