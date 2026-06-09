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Flight Dynamics Research Facility Characteristics

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Lillian Gipson

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Jun 09, 2026
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Flight Dynamics Research Facility Characteristics image showing two wind tunnel fan blade sections.

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Characteristics

The Flight Dynamics Research Facility (FDRF) is a large, subsonic wind tunnel with a vertical test section for conducting flight dynamics research for stability, controllability, free-fall and aircraft spin, and spin recovery testing of atmospheric vehicles.

Characteristics

  • Test Section Dimensions: 20 ft. diam. by 24 ft. high
  • Speed: 0 – 172 ft/s (0 – 117 mph)
  • Dynamic Pressure: (0 – 35 psf)
  • Reynolds Number: 0 – 1.10×10^6 per ft.
  • Pressure: Atmospheric
  • Temperature: Actively cooled (79° F)
  • Test Gas: Air
  • Facility Height: 131 ft.

Flight Dynamics Flight Research

Aerosciences Evaluation and Test Capabilities

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Last Updated
Jun 09, 2026
Editor
Lillian Gipson
Contact
Jim Banke

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