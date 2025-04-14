NASA Wallops Breaks Ground on New Causeway Bridge

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility commemorated the start of construction of its new Wallops Island causeway bridge during a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m., Monday, April 14, 2025, on the island.

NASA/Danielle Johnson

The ceremony was held at the base of the old Wallops Island causeway bridge. Virgina state Sen. Bill DeSteph attended the groundbreaking, along with staffers from the offices of Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Tim Kaine, Congresswomen Jen Kiggans, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, and Sen. Angela Alsobrooks. NASA Wallops Facility Director David Pierce and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center Associate Center Director Ray Rubilotta attended on behalf of the agency.

“Much has changed over the decades, but one thing that has remained the same is our reliance on the causeway bridge as the only means for vehicular access to and from the island,” said Pierce. “Our bridge supports a growing portfolio of commercial launch and government partners. The work we do advances science, technology, and national security missions. This vital work for our nation is enabled by our bridge.”

In 2023, NASA Wallops was awarded $103 million in federal funds to fully construct and replace the current 65-year-old causeway bridge that serves as the only vehicular access from NASA Wallops Mainland facilities to its Wallops Island facilities and launch range. After years of exposure to coastal weather and repeated repairs to extend its viability, the existing causeway bridge is reaching the end of its service life.

The new causeway bridge, slated for completion in early 2028, will feature a flatter structure, capable of accommodating the increase in heavier loads transported to and from the island in support of an increased cadence of launch operations by NASA, its tenants, and commercial partners. This vital investment in NASA’s infrastructure supports the launch range’s continued growth, strengthening its role as a key asset in Virginia and the nation.

An architectural rendering showing the new Wallops Island causeway bridge next to the old causeway bridge. Courtesy of Kokosing

NASA is partnering with the Federal Highway Administration to lead the delivery of the design-build project. The project has been awarded to Kokosing Construction Company.

For more information on NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, visit www.nasa.gov/wallops.