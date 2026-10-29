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Halloween Aboard the International Space Station 

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John Uri

Johnson Space Center

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Johnson Space Center Office of Communications

Oct 29, 2026
Article
A male astronaut wearing a Superman costume in space station module.
ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Luca Parmitano finally gets his wish to fly like Superman aboard the International Space Station during Expedition 37.

Although no ghouls, goblins, or trick-or-treaters come knocking at the International Space Station’s front hatch, crew members aboard the orbiting laboratory still like to get in the Halloween spirit. Whether individually or as an entire crew, they dress up in sometimes spooky, sometimes scary, but always creative costumes, often designed from materials available aboard the space station.  

Take a look at how the station crews have celebrated in years past.

Follow the astronauts aboard the space station to see how they celebrate holidays in space.

The space station remains a vital scientific platform, providing the foundation needed to survive and thrive as humanity ventures into the unexplored territories of our universe. 

Explore stories, images, and research from more than 25 years of continuous human presence aboard the space station.  

https://www.nasa.gov/international-space-station/iss25

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