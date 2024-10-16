NASA Seeks Innovative Ideas with Revamped Procurement Framework

The Progress Pride flag is seen flying at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters Building, June 9, 2022, in Washington. Credits: NASA/Joel Kowsky

NASA is announcing the relaunch of the NASA Acquisition Innovation Launchpad (NAIL), a framework to drive innovation and modernize acquisition processes across the agency, after piloting the program for a year.

NASA spends approximately $21 billion or 85% of its budget on acquiring goods and services. Managed by NASA’s Office of Procurement, the NAIL was established to identify ways to manage risk-taking and encourage innovation through the submission, review, and approval of ideas from anyone who engages in the acquisition process.

Since launching last year, the goal of the NAIL has been to build an innovation-focused culture that can produce ideas from team members in the Office of Procurement or across the agency, as well as from industry.

“The success of the NAIL inaugural year has laid a strong foundation for the future,” said Karla Smith Jackson, deputy chief acquisition officer and assistant administrator for the Office of Procurement.

Over the past year, the NAIL has achieved numerous milestones, allowing NASA to approach various procurement challenges and implement diverse solutions. Key accomplishments include improving procurement processes and technological automations and developing an industry feedback forum. The program update will leverage industry’s feedback to continue fostering innovative solutions and optimize the agency’s procurement efforts.

As NASA’s Office of Procurement embarks on fiscal year 2025, the NAIL relaunch will use information from the program’s pilot year to focus on the following priorities:

Providing additional engagement opportunities for the agency’s network of innovators

Enhancing the framework to improve internal outcomes for the agency

Promoting procurement success stories

Investing in talent and technology

“We are incredibly proud of the program’s achievements and are even more excited about the opportunities ahead with the relaunch,” said Kameke Mitchell, NAIL chair and director for the Procurement Strategic Operations Division. “We encourage everyone to get involved and make fiscal year 2025 a standout year for innovation.”

In addition to programmatic updates, NAIL’s program manager, Brittney Chappell, will lead new engagements and framework enhancements moving forward.

“I am thrilled to step into this role and lead the program, using everything our team has learned from the last year,” said Chappell. “Together with internal and external stakeholders, we will turn bold ideas into impactful solutions that drive real change.”

To collaborate or share innovative ideas, reach out to the NAIL Procurement team at hq-op-nail@mail.nasa.gov.

For more information about the NAIL framework, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/procurement-nail-framework