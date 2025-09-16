NASA Makes Webby 30s List of Most Iconic, Influential on Internet

A Webby Award is photographed Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building in Washington. NASA/Keegan Barber

NASA has earned a spot on The Webby 30, a curated list celebrating 30 companies and organizations that have shaped the digital landscape.

“This honor reflects the talent of NASA’s communications professionals who bring our story to life,” said Will Boyington, associate administrator for the Office of Communications at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “Being recognized shows that America’s leadership in space and NASA’s innovative messaging resonate with the public as we share our missions that inspire the world.”

The Webby awards recognize companies across technology, media, entertainment, and social media that have consistently demonstrated creativity and innovation on their digital platforms. NASA’s inclusion in the list underscores the agency’s long-standing commitment to sharing its awe-inspiring missions, discoveries, and educational resources with audiences around the globe.

“Singling out NASA as one of the most iconic and innovative brands shows a government agency can compete on the global digital stage,” said Brittany Brown, head of digital communications at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “We’re proud of our impact as we honor our commitment to connect with the public where they are — online.”

From live-streamed launches to interactive web content and immersive educational experiences, NASA has leveraged digital platforms to engage millions, inspire curiosity, and make space exploration available to all.

The full list of companies included on The Webby 30 is available online.

