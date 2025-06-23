Suggested Searches

3 min read

NASA Intern Took Career from Car Engines to Cockpits

Laura Mitchell

NASA Armstrong Public Affairs Specialist

Jun 23, 2025
Article

Some career changes involve small shifts. But for one NASA engineering intern, the leap was much bigger –moving from under the hood of a car to helping air taxis take to the skies.

Saré Culbertson spent more than a decade in the auto industry and had been working as a service manager in busy auto repair shops. Today, she supports NASA’s Air Mobility Pathfinders project as a flight operations engineer intern at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, through NASA’s Pathways program.

“NASA has helped me see opportunities I didn’t even know existed

Saré Culbertson

Saré Culbertson

NASA Intern

“NASA has helped me see opportunities I didn’t even know existed,” she said. “I realized that being good at something isn’t enough – you have to be passionate about it too.”

With a strong foundation in mechanical engineering – earning a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Long Beach, Antelope Valley Engineering Program – she graduated magna cum laude and delivered her class’s commencement speech. Culbertson also earned two associate’s degrees, one in engineering and one in fine arts.

NASA Pathways intern, Saré Culbertson, right, wearing a dark blue shirt with a NASA meatball logo, verifies the coordinates for an Emlid Reach RS2+ receiver mounted on a black metal tripod. The equipment is cordoned off with metal stands and black tape. Bright neon green cones mark the corners and orange plastic triangular cups hang from the center of the black tape. NASA operations engineer stands to the right of Culbertson, observing the validation data on the test equipment in her right hand. They are surrounded by desert scrub and sand at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California on November 7, 2024.
NASA Pathways intern Saré Culbertson, right, works with NASA operations engineer Jack Hayes at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, on Nov. 7, 2024. They are verifying GPS and global navigation satellite system coordinates using Emlid Reach RS2+ receiver equipment, which supports surveying, mapping, and navigation in preparation for future air taxi test flight research.
NASA/Genaro Vavuris

Before making the switch to aeronautics, she worked at car dealerships and independent car repair facilities while in college. She also led quality control efforts to help a manufacturer meet international standards for quality.

“I never thought land surveying would have anything to do with flying. But it’s a key part of supporting our research with GPS and navigation verification,” Culbertson said. “GPS measures exact positions by analyzing how long signals take to travel from satellites to ground receivers. In aviation testing, it helps improve safety by reducing signal errors and ensuring location data of the aircraft is accurate and reliable.”

A musician since childhood, Culbertson has also performed in 21 states, playing everything from tuba to trumpet, and even appeared on HBO’s “Silicon Valley” with her tuba. She’s played in ska, punk, and reggae bands and now performs baritone in the Southern Sierra Pops Orchestra.

Surrounded by desert scrub and sand at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, NASA Pathways intern Saré Culbertson adjusts a Emlid Reach RS2+ receiver. Wearing a dark blue shirt with the NASA meatball logo, Culbertson holds the black tripod-mounted pole with a white and black receiver attached at the top. Culbertson and the equipment are encircled by black tape and bright neon green cones. Orange cone-shaped cups hang from the center of the black tape warning passersby of the equipment.
Saré Culbertson, NASA Pathways intern at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, adjusts the Emlid Reach RS2+ receiver equipment that connects with GPS and global navigation satellite systems on Nov. 7, 2024, in preparation for future air taxi test flight research.
NASA/Genaro Vavuris

The NASA Pathways internship, she says, changed everything. Culbertson was recently accepted into the Master of Science in Flight Test Engineering program at the National Test Pilot School, where she will be specializing in fixed wing performance and flying qualities.

Her advice for anyone starting out?

“Listen more than you talk,” she said. “Don’t get so focused on the next promotion that you forget to be great at the job you have now.”

During her internship, Culbertson is making meaningful contributions toward NASA’s Urban Air Mobility research. She collects location data for test landing sites as part of the first evaluation of an experimental commercial electric vertical takeoff landing aircraft, a significant milestone in the development of next generation aviation technologies. From fixing cars to helping air taxis become a reality, Saré Culbertson is proof that when passion meets persistence, the sky isn’t the limit – it’s just the beginning.

Share

Details

Last Updated
Jun 23, 2025
Editor
Dede Dinius
Contact
Laura Mitchell
Location
Armstrong Flight Research Center

Related Terms

Explore More

3 min read

NASA Air Taxi Passenger Comfort Studies Move Forward

Article 3 days ago
2 min read

NASA Aircraft to Make Low-Altitude Flights in Mid-Atlantic, California

Article 3 days ago
4 min read

NASA to Gather In-Flight Imagery of Commercial Test Capsule Re-Entry

Article 5 days ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Armstrong Flight Research Center

Humans in Space

Climate Change

Solar System