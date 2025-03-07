NASA Earns Best Place to Work in Government for 13th Consecutive Year 

NASA’s Worm logo is displayed in front of the agency’s headquarters in Washington. Credit: NASA

For the 13th straight year, NASA has earned the title of Best Place to Work in the Federal Government – large agency – from the Partnership for Public Service. The ranking reflects employee satisfaction and workplace elements across the agency while executing NASA’s mission to explore the unknown and discover new knowledge for the benefit of humanity.

“NASA’s greatest asset has always been its people – those who rise to the challenge of leading in air and space,” said NASA acting Administrator Janet Petro. “This recognition reflects a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence that fuels our mission every day and defines NASA as the best place to work in the federal government. I’m honored to lead this remarkable team as we continue benefiting humanity and inspiring the world in the process.”

Throughout 2024, NASA’s workforce supported the agency’s groundbreaking accomplishments, including landing new science and technology on the Moon with an American company for the first time and launching a new mission to study Jupiter’s icy moon Europa. NASA teams also collaborated to maintain more than 24 years of continuous human exploration and scientific research aboard the International Space Station and unveiled its supersonic quiet aircraft.

The agency also shared the wonder of a total eclipse with millions of Americans, conducted the final flight of its Ingenuity helicopter on Mars, and announced the newest class of Artemis Generation astronauts. With the release of its latest Economic Impact Report, NASA demonstrated how its work impacts the U.S. economy, creates value to society, and returns investment to taxpayers.

The Partnership for Public Service began to compile the Best Places to Work rankings in 2003 to analyze federal employee’s viewpoints of leadership, work-life balance, and other factors of their job. A formula is used to evaluate employee responses to a federal survey, dividing submissions into four groups: large, midsize, and small agencies, in addition to their subcomponents.

Read about the Best Places to Work for 2024 online.

To learn more about NASA’s missions, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

-end-