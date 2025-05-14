During the Piston Powered Auto-Rama at the I-X Center in Cleveland on Monday, March 31, 2025, NASA Glenn Research Center’s Salvadore Oriti, right, discusses the technology behind free-piston Stirling cycle machines. Credit: NASA/Kristin Jansen

NASA Glenn Research Center’s work in power and propulsion was on full display at the Piston Powered Auto-Rama at the I-X Center in Cleveland, March 28-30. The event is the largest indoor showcase of cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors, and other engine-powered vehicles.

Center staff introduced guests to NASA’s Stirling engine technology, a free-piston Stirling power convertor that set records for accomplishing 14 years of maintenance-free operation at NASA Glenn in 2020. Attendees also explored how NASA is using space nuclear power to reach the deepest, dustiest, darkest, and most distant regions of our solar system through radioisotope power systems.

More than 57,500 people attended the event.