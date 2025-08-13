Suggested Searches

1 min read

NASA Glenn Names University Student Design Challenge Winner

Doreen Zudell

Editor

Aug 13, 2025
Article
Several students surround a table containing steel components and wires as they listen to a Glenn engineer explain the technology.
While on tour at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland on Monday, June 23, 2025, University Student Design Challenge winners from The Ohio State University stop to hear engineer Nancy Hall, center, discuss different parts of a sealed vessel used in research and development activities focused on nanotechnology and nanomaterials.
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis 
 

A student team from The Ohio State University secured first place in NASA Glenn Research Center’s 2025-2026 University Student Design Challenge for their innovative design aimed at managing fluids in space. The team will develop a working prototype as part of their senior capstone project during the upcoming academic year. 

On June 23, the team visited NASA Glenn in Cleveland to present their winning designs to center leadership and tour the Zero Gravity Research Facility, where their design could undergo future testing. The challenge encourages college students to develop innovative approaches to NASA mission needs, featuring both aeronautics and space-themed projects.  

Students and NASA Glenn staff smile as they stand at the top of a circular platform surrounding the top of a large drop tower. The top of the tower has a heavy net cover and steel bars surround it and the people for safety.
University Student Design Challenge winners from The Ohio State University gather at the top of the Zero Gravity Drop Tower at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland on Monday, June 23, 2025.
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis 

NASA Glenn engineers Nancy Hall and John McQuillan served as student mentors and technical advisors for the USDC SPACE I design challenge. 

To learn more, explore NASA’s STEM opportunities.  


Return to Newsletter