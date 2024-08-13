Suggested Searches

1 min read

Cleveland High School Students Land STEM Career Exploration Experience 

Doreen Zudell

Editor

Aug 13, 2024
Article
NASA subject matter expert talks with students in lab coats, right, about equipment in the ISS Payload Operations Center.
NASA Glenn Research Center’s Amber Krauss talks to students about how NASA uses ground integration units to prepare for flight science operations.
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis 

This summer, 10 Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) students landed the opportunity to participate in the NASA Glenn High School Career Exploration and Research Experience program at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. 

High school students were paired with a mentor in their field of study who they shadowed for eight weeks during a hands-on workplace experience exploring their interests. The students prepared presentations to highlight their experiences and discussed how the program will impact their career choices. 

A NASA subject matter expert, left, explains details to four students about the ISS Payload Operations Center. Several monitors tracking experiments are in the background.
NASA Glenn Research Center’s Henry Nahra shares details about Glenn’s ISS Payload Operations Center with Glenn Career Exploration and Research Experience program students.
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis 

“This opportunity has substantially helped me develop my soft skills and technical skills,” said CSMD participant JayLeesa Jones. “I have come to realize that I can reach new heights as an intern, team member, and aspiring engineer!” 

This unique, paid STEM engagement learning experience is part of a series of NASA Glenn programs focused on attracting and retaining a diverse, skilled workforce. The Glenn Career Exploration and Research Experience program is made possible through a Space Act Agreement between NASA Glenn and Youth Opportunities Unlimited.  


