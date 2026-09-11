NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 to Discuss Station Mission, Upcoming Return

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 members suit up in the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of launch to the International Space Station on Feb. 13, 2026. From left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, NASA astronauts Jack Hathaway and Jessica Meir, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot. Credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett

Media are invited to hear from NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 astronauts during a news conference beginning at 2:45 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, Sept. 16, from the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will discuss their upcoming return to Earth. Learn where to watch online:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Media interested in participating must contact the newsroom at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston no later than 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 281-483-5111 or jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov. To ask questions, media must dial into the news conference no later than 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A copy of NASA’s media accreditation policy is online.

Crew-12 joined Expedition 74/75 crew members aboard the space station and contributed to hundreds of experiments to prepare for human exploration beyond low Earth orbit and to benefit humanity on Earth. Research included studying pneumonia-causing bacteria to improve cardiovascular treatments, on-demand intravenous fluid generation for future space missions, and how physical characteristics may affect blood flow during spaceflight.

The crew will depart the space station after the arrival of Crew-13 and a short handover period. Ahead of Crew-12’s return, mission teams will review weather conditions at the splashdown sites off the coast of California prior to departure from station.

For more than 25 years, people have lived and worked continuously aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge and making research breakthroughs not possible on Earth. The space station helps NASA understand and overcome the challenges of human spaceflight, expand commercial opportunities in low Earth orbit, and build on the foundation for long-duration missions to the Moon, as part of the Artemis program, and to Mars.

Learn more about the International Space Station, its research, and crew, at:

https://www.nasa.gov/station

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Joshua Finch

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1100

joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov

Anna Schneider

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

anna.c.schneider@nasa.gov