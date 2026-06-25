NASA, US Small Business Administration to Announce Partnership

Credit: NASA

NASA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will sign a memorandum of agreement during a ceremony at 1 p.m. EDT, Monday, June 29, at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

The agreement will create a new interagency initiative that directly responds to President Donald J. Trump’s National Space Policy and supports the growth of the American space economy.

Participants include:

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler

This event is in person only. Media interested in attending must RSVP no later than 10 a.m. on June 29 to: hq-media@mail.nasa.gov. NASA’s media accreditation policy is available online.

For more information about NASA’s missions, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

-end-

Camille Gallo / Cheryl Warner

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

camille.m.gallo@nasa.gov / cheryl.m.warner@nasa.gov