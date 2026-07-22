NASA to Showcase Agency’s Newest Wind Tunnel in Virginia

The Flight Dynamics Research Facility, located at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, is the agency’s first major wind tunnel built in more than 40 years. NASA/Mark Knopp

Media are invited to NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, on Friday, July 31, to attend a media tour and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Flight Dynamics Research Facility, the agency’s first new wind tunnel in more than 40 years.

The event will include a brief media availability with:

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

Dr. Trina Dyal, center director, NASA Langley

Administrator Edward C. Forst, U.S. General Services Administration

This event is in person only and open to members of the media who are United States citizens or lawful permanent residents. Information about timing will be shared closer to the event. NASA’s media accreditation policy is available online.

Media requesting to participate in person must RSVP no later than 5 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 29. Media RSVPs must be sent to Kimiko Booker, kimiko.s.booker@nasa.gov, and Brittny McGraw, brittny.v.mcgraw@nasa.gov, with the following information:

Legal first and last names (must match government identification)

Email

Phone number

Job title and organization

The wind tunnel opening marks a major milestone in the evolution of NASA and the nation’s aeronautics and space research capabilities. The state-of-the-art facility will support research and technology development that will advance NASA’s aeronautics, exploration, and science goals, including establishing a sustained human presence on the lunar surface through the Artemis program and the development of a Moon Base.

Learn more about the Flight Dynamics Research Facility at:

https://go.nasa.gov/4yzKEGQ

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Camille Gallo / Rob Margetta

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

camille.m.gallo@nasa.gov / robert.j.margetta@nasa.gov

Kimiko Booker / Brittny McGraw

NASA Langley, Hampton, Va.

757-506-5939 / 757-769-3763

kimiko.s.booker@nasa.gov / brittny.v.mcgraw@nasa.gov