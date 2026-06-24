NASA to Share Latest Moon Base Mission Progress

Artist’s rendering of the Moon’s South Pole region. Glowing points of light scattered across the lunar surface represent surface assets supporting sustained human and robotic operations near the South Pole. Credit: NASA

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman will host a virtual conversation at 2:30 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, June 30, to share updates to NASA’s plans to build a Moon Base on the lunar surface.

Administrator Isaacman and Carlos García-Galán, Moon Base program manager, will discuss the next set of awards for new lunar lander missions and preview upcoming opportunities as the agency works toward building a sustained presence on the Moon.

The discussion will stream on NASA’s YouTube channel. An instant replay will be available online. Learn how to watch NASA content on a variety of platforms, including social media.

To ask a question virtually during the event, media must RSVP no later than 12:30 p.m., June 30 to: hq-media@mail.nasa.gov. NASA’s media accreditation policy is available online.

NASA is advancing development of the Moon Base, a long-term lunar exploration and infrastructure initiative designed to enable sustained human presence and expanded scientific and commercial activity on the lunar surface.

As part of the Golden Age of innovation and exploration, NASA will send astronauts on increasingly difficult missions to explore more of the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to build on our foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.

For more information about NASA’s Moon Base plans, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/moonbase

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Bethany Stevens / Rachel Kraft

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

bethany.c.stevens@nasa.gov / rachel.h.kraft@nasa.gov