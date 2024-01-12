Suggested Searches

NASA to Join Astrobotic’s Media Call on Peregrine Mission One Status

Roxana Bardan

Jan 12, 2024
MEDIA ADVISORYM24-010

NASA Headquarters

Johnson Space Center

NASA

NASA will join an Astrobotic media teleconference at 12 p.m. EST, Thursday, Jan. 18, to discuss updates on their Peregrine Mission One, which is carrying science for the agency as part of its Commercial Lunar Provider Services (CLPS) initiative.

The audio-only teleconference will stream live on the agency’s website.

Following a successful launch on Jan. 8, Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander experienced a propulsion issue after the spacecraft entered its operational state. This is preventing Astrobotic from achieving a soft landing on the Moon. Aboard the Peregrine spacecraft are five NASA science instruments, several of which are receiving power and gathering data.

Participants on the call include:

  • Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for Exploration, Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington
  • John Thornton, CEO, Astrobotic, Pittsburgh

To participate in the teleconference, media must RSVP online no later than two hours before the start of the call to Astrobotic.

Learn more about CLPS at:

https://nasa.gov/clps

-end-

Karen Fox
Headquarters, Washington
202-358-1600
karen.c.fox@nasa.gov

Nilufar Ramji
Johnson Space Flight Center, Houston
281-383-5111
nilufar.ramji@nasa.gov

Alivia Chapla
Astrobotic
412-682-3282
alivia.chapla@astrobotic.com

