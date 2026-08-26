NASA Sets Spacewalk for Station Maintenance, Live Coverage Planned

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot work together inside the International Space Station’s Quest airlock during spacesuit fit and leak checks. Credit: NASA

NASA will provide coverage as two astronauts step outside the International Space Station on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to replace a spacecraft navigational aid and complete several maintenance tasks in support of space station operations.

Watch live coverage beginning at 7 a.m. EDT. The spacewalk is expected to start at approximately 8:30 a.m. and last about six and a half hours. NASA’s spacewalk coverage will stream through a variety of platforms. Learn where to watch online:

https://nasa.gov/live

During U.S. spacewalk 99, NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot will replace a retroreflector on the forward port of the space station’s Harmony module to support spacecraft navigation during rendezvous and docking operations. After installing the reflector, the crew will work to install jumper cables for the data-relay systems, prepare the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer’s radiator for future maintenance, and replace a high-definition camera on the station’s truss.

Adenot will serve as spacewalk crew member 1 and will wear a suit with red stripes. Meir will serve as crew member 2 and will wear an unmarked suit.

This will be Meir’s seventh spacewalk and Adenot’s third. Meir will move into third all-time for total spacewalks among women at NASA, trailing Peggy Whitson (10) and Suni Williams (9). The excursion also marks the 284th spacewalk supporting space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

To learn more about International Space Station research, operations, and its crews, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/station

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Jimi Russell

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1100

james.j.russell@nasa.gov

Sandra Jones / Anna Schneider

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

sandra.p.jones@nasa.gov / anna.c.schneider@nasa.gov