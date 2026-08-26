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NASA Sets Spacewalk for Station Maintenance, Live Coverage Planned

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Jennifer M. Dooren

Aug 26, 2026
MEDIA ADVISORYM26-064

NASA Headquarters

Expedition 74 flight engineers Sophie Adenot of ESA (European Space Agency) and Jessica Meir of NASA work together inside the International Space Station’s Quest airlock. Adenot is wearing a spacesuit in a powered and pressurized configuration to test its mobility, comfort, and optimal fit. Meir also assisted Adenot in conducting suit leak and pressure checks while verifying the suit’s communications hardware and life‑support systems.
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot work together inside the International Space Station’s Quest airlock during spacesuit fit and leak checks.
Credit: NASA

NASA will provide coverage as two astronauts step outside the International Space Station on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to replace a spacecraft navigational aid and complete several maintenance tasks in support of space station operations.

Watch live coverage beginning at 7 a.m. EDT. The spacewalk is expected to start at approximately 8:30 a.m. and last about six and a half hours. NASA’s spacewalk coverage will stream through a variety of platforms. Learn where to watch online:

https://nasa.gov/live

During U.S. spacewalk 99, NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot will replace a retroreflector on the forward port of the space station’s Harmony module to support spacecraft navigation during rendezvous and docking operations. After installing the reflector, the crew will work to install jumper cables for the data-relay systems, prepare the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer’s radiator for future maintenance, and replace a high-definition camera on the station’s truss.

Adenot will serve as spacewalk crew member 1 and will wear a suit with red stripes. Meir will serve as crew member 2 and will wear an unmarked suit.

This will be Meir’s seventh spacewalk and Adenot’s third. Meir will move into third all-time for total spacewalks among women at NASA, trailing Peggy Whitson (10) and Suni Williams (9). The excursion also marks the 284th spacewalk supporting space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

To learn more about International Space Station research, operations, and its crews, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/station

-end-

Jimi Russell
Headquarters, Washington
202-358-1100
james.j.russell@nasa.gov

Sandra Jones / Anna Schneider
Johnson Space Center, Houston 
281-483-5111
sandra.p.jones@nasa.gov / anna.c.schneider@nasa.gov 

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Last Updated
Aug 26, 2026
Editor
Jennifer M. Dooren
Location
NASA Headquarters

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