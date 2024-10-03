NASA Sets Coverage for Europa Clipper Launch to Jupiter Moon

An artist’s concept of NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA will provide live coverage of prelaunch and launch activities for Europa Clipper, the agency’s mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moon Europa. NASA is targeting launch at 12:31 p.m. EDT Thursday, Oct. 10, on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Beyond Earth, Jupiter’s moon Europa is considered one of the solar system’s most promising potentially habitable environments. After an approximately 1.8-billion-mile journey, Europa Clipper will enter orbit around Jupiter in April 2030, where the spacecraft will conduct a detailed survey of Europa to determine whether the icy world could have conditions suitable for life. Europa Clipper is the largest spacecraft NASA has ever developed for a planetary mission. It carries a suite of nine instruments along with a gravity experiment that will investigate an ocean beneath Europa’s surface, which scientists believe contains twice as much liquid water as Earth’s oceans.

The deadline for media accreditation for in-person coverage of this launch has passed. NASA’s media credentialing policy is available online. For questions about media accreditation, please email: ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov.

NASA’s mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Tuesday, Oct. 8

1 p.m. – In-person, one-on-one interviews, open to media credentialed for this launch.

3:30 p.m. – NASA’s Europa Clipper science briefing with the following participants:

Gina DiBraccio, acting director, Planetary Science Division, NASA Headquarters

Robert Pappalardo, project scientist, Europa Clipper, NASA JPL

Haje Korth, deputy project scientist, Europa Clipper, Applied Physics Laboratory (APL)

Cynthia Phillips, project staff scientist, Europa Clipper, NASA JPL

Coverage of the science news conference will stream live on NASA+ and the agency’s website, Learn how to stream NASA content through a variety of platforms, including social media.

Media may ask questions in person and via phone. Limited auditorium space will be available for in-person participation. For the dial-in number and passcode, media should contact the NASA Kennedy newsroom no later than one hour before the start of the event at: ksc-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

2 p.m. – NASA Social panel at NASA Kennedy with the following participants:

Kate Calvin, chief scientist and senior climate advisor, NASA Headquarters

Caley Burke, Flight Design Analyst, NASA’s Launch Services Program

Erin Leonard, project staff scientist, Europa Clipper, NASA JPL

Juan Pablo León, systems testbed engineer, Europa Clipper, NASA JPL

Elizabeth Turtle, principal investigator, Europa Imaging System instrument, Europa Clipper, APL

The panel will stream live on NASA Kennedy’s YouTube, X, and Facebook accounts. Members of the public may ask questions online by posting to the YouTube, X, and Facebook live streams or using #AskNASA.

3:30 p.m. – NASA’s Europa Clipper prelaunch news conference (following completion of the Launch Readiness Review), with the following participants:

NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free

Sandra Connelly, deputy associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Tim Dunn, launch director, NASA’s Launch Services Program

Julianna Scheiman, director, NASA Science Missions, SpaceX

Jordan Evans, project manager, Europa Clipper, NASA JPL

Mike McAleenan, launch weather officer, 45th Weather Squadron, U.S. Space Force

Coverage of the prelaunch news conference will stream live on NASA+, the agency’s website, the NASA app, and YouTube.

Media may ask questions in person and via phone. Limited auditorium space will be available for in-person participation. For the dial-in number and passcode, media should contact the NASA Kennedy newsroom no later than one hour before the start of the event at ksc-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov.

5:30 p.m. – NASA’s Europa Clipper rollout show. Coverage will stream live on NASA+, the agency’s website, the NASA app, and YouTube.

Thursday, Oct. 10

11:30 a.m. – NASA launch coverage in English begins on NASA+ and the agency’s website.

11:30 a.m. – NASA launch coverage in Spanish begins on NASA+, the agency’s website and NASA’s Spanish YouTube channel.

12:31 p.m. – Launch

