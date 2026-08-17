NASA Selects Companies to Provide Payload Processing Services

Credit: NASA

NASA has selected four companies to provide payload processing facilities under the Spacecraft Processing Operations Contract on‑ramp provision. The provision enables qualified providers to offer commercial payload processing services for agency missions launching from multiple locations where capabilities were not available at the time of the initial contract award.

Contract awardees are:

All Points Logistics LLC

Blue Origin LLC

Firefly Aerospace

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Through the contract, NASA procures facilities and services required to perform prelaunch processing of spacecraft and associated rocket hardware for delivery to the launch pad.

The Spacecraft Processing Operations Contract is a multiple-award, commercial, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle that has an aggregate ceiling price of $100 million with an ordering period through Feb. 1, 2033.

NASA’s Launch Services Program at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida will manage the contract. The program works with private industry, mission, and international partners to launch science payloads ranging from small satellites with colleges and universities to NASA’s highest-priority missions.

For more information about NASA’s launch services, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/lsp

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Joshua Finch

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-2546

joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov

Leejay Lockhart

Kennedy Space Center, Fla.

321-747-8310

leejay.lockhart@nasa.gov