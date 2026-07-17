NASA Invites Media to Roman Space Telescope, Crew-13 Launches

Media accreditation now is open for the launch of NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and the agency’s SpaceX Crew-13 missions, both targeting launch in the coming months.
The Roman telescope is slated to launch no earlier than 7:20 a.m. EDT Sunday, Aug. 30, aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The observatory, named after NASA’s first chief astronomer, will have a deep, panoramic view of the cosmos, generating never-before-seen pictures that will revolutionize our understanding of the universe.
Crew-13 is scheduled to launch no earlier than mid-September from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission will carry NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Joshua Kutryk, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov to the International Space Station for a science and research expedition. This will be NASA’s 13th commercial crew rotation mission with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft.
Media interested in attending either or both launches must apply by the following deadlines:
- International media without U.S. citizenship must apply by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 26.
- U.S. media and U.S. citizens representing international media organizations must apply by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 30.
All accreditation requests must be submitted online at:
NASA’s media accreditation policy is online. For questions about accreditation or special logistical requests, email: ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov.
For other questions, please contact NASA Kennedy’s newsroom at: 321-867-2468.
For more information about these missions, visit:
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Alise Fisher (Roman) / Joshua Finch (Crew-13)
Headquarters, Washington
202-385-1287 / 202-358-2546
alise.m.fisher@nasa.gov / joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov
Leejay Lockhart (Roman) / Steve Siceloff (Crew-13)
Kennedy Space Center, Fla.
321-747-8310 / 321-867-2468
leejay.lockhart@nasa.gov / steven.p.siceloff@nasa.gov
Claire Andreoli (Roman)
Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Md.
301-286-1940
claire.andreoli@nasa.gov