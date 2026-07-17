NASA Invites Media to Roman Space Telescope, Crew-13 Launches

Credit: NASA

Media accreditation now is open for the launch of NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and the agency’s SpaceX Crew-13 missions, both targeting launch in the coming months.

The Roman telescope is slated to launch no earlier than 7:20 a.m. EDT Sunday, Aug. 30, aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The observatory, named after NASA’s first chief astronomer, will have a deep, panoramic view of the cosmos, generating never-before-seen pictures that will revolutionize our understanding of the universe.

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is seen here in the clean room at the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, where the observatory was built and tested. Roman’s vast, deep surveys will explore dark matter, dark energy, exoplanets, and almost anything from our own solar system to galaxies at the edge of the observable universe. Credit: NASA/Jolearra Tshiteya

Crew-13 is scheduled to launch no earlier than mid-September from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission will carry NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Joshua Kutryk, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov to the International Space Station for a science and research expedition. This will be NASA’s 13th commercial crew rotation mission with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-13 members are pictured in their pressure suits seated inside a mockup Dragon spacecraft during a preflight training session at the company’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California. From left to right, Roscosmos Sergey Teteryatnikov, NASA astronauts Luke Delaney and Jessica Watkins, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Joshua Kutryk. Credit: SpaceX

Media interested in attending either or both launches must apply by the following deadlines:

International media without U.S. citizenship must apply by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 26.

U.S. media and U.S. citizens representing international media organizations must apply by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 30.

All accreditation requests must be submitted online at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

NASA’s media accreditation policy is online. For questions about accreditation or special logistical requests, email: ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov.

For other questions, please contact NASA Kennedy’s newsroom at: 321-867-2468.

For more information about these missions, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

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Alise Fisher (Roman) / Joshua Finch (Crew-13)

Headquarters, Washington

202-385-1287 / 202-358-2546

alise.m.fisher@nasa.gov / joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov

Leejay Lockhart (Roman) / Steve Siceloff (Crew-13)

Kennedy Space Center, Fla.

321-747-8310 / 321-867-2468

leejay.lockhart@nasa.gov / steven.p.siceloff@nasa.gov

Claire Andreoli (Roman)

Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Md.

301-286-1940

claire.andreoli@nasa.gov