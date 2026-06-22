NASA Awards Solutions for Federal Enterprise Procurement Contracts

Credit: NASA

NASA will begin processing the awards of multiple contracts for the Solutions for Enterprise‑wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Government-wide Acquisition Contract. The contract provides streamlined access to commercial products and services, including hardware, software, cloud services, cybersecurity tools, engineering and consulting services, and data intensive mission support capabilities.

This competitive acquisition was conducted within three categories: Category A, IT Solutions; Category B, Enterprise-wide IT Service Solutions; and Category C, IT Mission-Based Services.

A full list of SEWP VI awardees and additional program details are available at:

https://www.sewp.nasa.gov

All awards are indefinite‑delivery/indefinite‑quantity contracts with the ability to issue firm‑fixed‑price, labor‑hour, time‑and‑materials, and other pricing arrangement task orders. The effective ordering period is 10 years, beginning Nov. 1, through Oct. 31, 2036, and each contract has a maximum value of $20 billion.

For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

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Jennifer Dooren / Jessica Taveau

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

jennifer.m.dooren@nasa.gov / jessica.c.taveau@nasa.gov