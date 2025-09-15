NASA Awards Safety, Mission Assurance Services Contract

Credit: NASA

NASA has selected Bastion Technologies Inc. of Houston to provide safety and mission assurance services for the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Safety and Mission Assurance II (SMAS II) award is a performance-based, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum potential value of $400 million. A phase-in period begins Monday, followed by a base ordering period of four years with options to extend services through March 2034.

Under the contract, Bastion will provide services for a wide range of activities including system safety, reliability, maintainability, software assurance, quality engineering and assurance, independent assessment, institutional safety, and pressure systems.

The work will support various spaceflight and science missions, research and development projects, hardware fabrication and testing, and other activities at NASA Marshall, Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, and Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Tasks also will be performed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, contractor facilities, and other sites supported by Marshall’s Safety and Mission Assurance Directorate.

The SMAS II contract is a small business set-aside, which levels the playing field for qualified small businesses to compete for and win federal contracts.

For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

-end-

Tiernan Doyle

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

tiernan.doyle@nasa.gov

Molly Porter

Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala.

256-424-5158

molly.a.porter@nasa.gov