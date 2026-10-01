NASA Awards Enterprise Logistics Support Services Agreements

NASA selected 16 companies to provide Enterprise Logistics Support Services under new agreements that will standardize requirements, improve reporting, and streamline the management of costs and resources.
The $1.4 billion blanket purchase agreements will support equipment and property management, transportation, disposal, product support, flight hardware support operations, equipment maintenance and repair, export control, move operations, flight hardware, and other material purchases.
Under the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus multiple-award blanket purchase agreements, NASA has the discretion to use firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials, labor-hour, or hybrid contract types.
The five-year base ordering period begins Thursday and runs through Sept. 30, 2031. It is followed by three optional one-year ordering periods and a six-month option to extend.
The companies selected are:
- Akima Facilities Operations
- Akima Global Logistics
- Alutiiq Operations Services LLC
- ASR International Corporation
- ASRC Federal Administrative Services LLC
- ASRC Federal Professional Services LLC
- IAP World Services Inc.
- KBR Wylie Services LLC
- Leidos Inc.
- LogiCore Corporation
- Prime Response Inc.
- S&K Applied Solutions LLC
- TechTrans International Inc.
- Tetra Tech Inc.
- TRAX International Corporation
- Yulista Support Services LLC
For more information about NASA and its programs, visit:
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Jennifer Dooren / Jessica Taveau
Headquarters, Washington
202-358-1600
jennifer.m.dooren@nasa.gov / jessica.c.taveau@nasa.gov
Jamie Mettler
Stennis Space Center, Miss.
228-813-6490
jamie.m.mettler@nasa.gov