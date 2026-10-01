NASA Awards Enterprise Logistics Support Services Agreements

Credit: NASA

NASA selected 16 companies to provide Enterprise Logistics Support Services under new agreements that will standardize requirements, improve reporting, and streamline the management of costs and resources.

The $1.4 billion blanket purchase agreements will support equipment and property management, transportation, disposal, product support, flight hardware support operations, equipment maintenance and repair, export control, move operations, flight hardware, and other material purchases.

Under the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus multiple-award blanket purchase agreements, NASA has the discretion to use firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials, labor-hour, or hybrid contract types.

The five-year base ordering period begins Thursday and runs through Sept. 30, 2031. It is followed by three optional one-year ordering periods and a six-month option to extend.

The companies selected are:

Akima Facilities Operations

Akima Global Logistics

Alutiiq Operations Services LLC

ASR International Corporation

ASRC Federal Administrative Services LLC

ASRC Federal Professional Services LLC

IAP World Services Inc.

KBR Wylie Services LLC

Leidos Inc.

LogiCore Corporation

Prime Response Inc.

S&K Applied Solutions LLC

TechTrans International Inc.

Tetra Tech Inc.

TRAX International Corporation

Yulista Support Services LLC

For more information about NASA and its programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

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Jennifer Dooren / Jessica Taveau

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

jennifer.m.dooren@nasa.gov / jessica.c.taveau@nasa.gov

Jamie Mettler

Stennis Space Center, Miss.

228-813-6490

jamie.m.mettler@nasa.gov