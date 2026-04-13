NASA Awards Data Engineering, Informatics Support Contract

Credit: NASA

NASA has selected Development Seed of Washington to provide research and development services to the Office of Data Science and Informatics (ODSI) at the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The award is a performance-based, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum potential value of $76 million. A phase-in period begins on May 15, 2026, followed by a two-year base ordering period, with three one-year options to extend services through June 2031.

Under the contract, Development Seed will provide scientific research and development support services for ODSI projects, including system architecture expertise, operations and maintenance of ODSI-developed tools and platforms, and systematic approaches to data curation, management, and stewardship. The contractor also will provide subject matter expertise in informatics, data science, and information management, as well as develop and deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions to advance science data systems.

For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

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Jennifer Dooren / Jessica Taveau

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

jennifer.m.dooren@nasa.gov / jessica.c.taveau@nasa.gov

Molly Porter

Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala.

256-424-5158

molly.a.porter@nasa.gov