NASA Awards Custodial, Landscaping Services Contract

NASA has selected Melwood Horticultural Training Center Inc. of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, to provide custodial, janitorial, landscaping, and recycling services for the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The Facilities Custodial and Landscaping award is a firm-fixed-price hybrid completion and indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The contract includes one 12-month base period and up to four 12-month options with a potential contract value of approximately $36 million if all options are exercised. The basic period of performance begins Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, and ends Sept. 30, 2026. The four option periods, if exercised, would extend the contract through Sept. 30, 2030.

