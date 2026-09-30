NASA Awards Contract to Develop 5G Communications for Moon

Credit: NASA

NASA has awarded Modulate Space Corporation a contract to develop key elements of a 5G communications system for use on the lunar surface with built-in Wi-Fi 6, for NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

This accelerated effort is organized into two primary work areas that together will develop a scalable, standards-based communications capability designed to support future Moon Base surface operations.

The 5G System and Lunar Surface Communications Evaluation and Radio Propagation Measurements contract is a firm-fixed-price contract with a value of approximately $38 million. The performance period for the 5G Network-in-a-Box Development and Lab Demonstration runs from Thursday, Oct. 1, through Jan. 31, 2028. The performance period for the Lunar 5G and Wi-Fi Integrated Surface Network and Flight Demonstration on the Lunar Surface runs from Monday, Nov. 30, through Dec. 31, 2028.

Through these demonstrations, NASA will acquire technology development of hardware, firmware, and software needed to advance the integrated lunar communications system. This effort will give NASA insight into the system architecture and operational performance while providing the flexibility needed to evolve the technology for future lunar surface communications.

For more information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

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Jennifer Dooren

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

jennifer.m.dooren@nasa.gov

Shauntina Lilly

Glenn Research Center, Cleveland

216-973-6415

shauntina.d.lilly@nasa.gov