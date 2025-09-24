Suggested Searches

NASA Awards Atmosphere Research Support Contract

Tiernan P. Doyle

Sep 24, 2025
CONTRACT RELEASEC25-022

NASA Headquarters

Credit: NASA

NASA has selected Science and Technology Corp. of Columbia, Maryland, to support atmospheric science research and development at the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The Atmosphere Support is a cost-plus-fixed-fee, single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum ordering value of $163.1 million. The contract will have an effective date of Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, for a period of five years.

Under the contract, the awardee will assist NASA Goddard’s Earth Science Division with all atmospheric science research and development and will conduct a comprehensive atmospheric science research and technology development program directed toward observing, monitoring, characterizing, modeling, understanding, and advancing knowledge of the Earth’s atmosphere.

For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

-end-

Tiernan Doyle
Headquarters, Washington
202-358-1600
tiernan.doyle@nasa.gov

Robert Garner
Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Md.
301-286-5687
rob.garner@nasa.gov

