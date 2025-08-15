NASA Astronauts to Answer Questions from Students in Minnesota

The crew of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission pose for a photo during a training session. Credit: SpaceX

NASA astronauts Michael Fincke and Zena Cardman will connect with students in Minnesota as they answer prerecorded science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) questions aboard the International Space Station.

The Earth-to-space call will begin at 11 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Aug. 20, and will stream live on the agency’s Learn With NASA YouTube channel.

Media interested in covering the event must RSVP by 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 19, to Elizabeth Ross at: 952-838-1340 or elizabeth.ross@pacer.org.

The PACER center will host this event in Bloomington for students in their Tech for Teens program. The organization aims to improve educational opportunities and enhance the quality of life for children and young adults with disabilities and their families. The goal of this event is to help educate and inspire teens with disabilities to consider opportunities in STEM fields.

For nearly 25 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts communicate with NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through SCaN’s (Space Communications and Navigation) Near Space Network.

Research and technology investigations taking place aboard the space station benefit people on Earth and lay the groundwork for other agency missions. As part of NASA’s Artemis campaign, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars; inspiring Golden Age explorers and ensuring the United States continues to lead in space exploration and discovery.

