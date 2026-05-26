NASA Astronauts to Answer Questions from Students in New York

NASA astronaut and Expedition 74 flight engineer Jessica Meir configures research gear inside the Destiny laboratory module’s Microgravity Science Glovebox aboard the International Space Station. Credit: NASA/Jessica Meir

Students in New York will hear from NASA astronaut Jessica Meir as she answers their prerecorded science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) questions while aboard the International Space Station.

The Earth-to-space call will begin at 11:05 p.m. EDT Thursday, May 28, and will stream live on the agency’s Learn With NASA YouTube channel.

This event is hosted by the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, New York, for students in grades K-12 and members of the community. This unique opportunity aims to deepen understanding of space exploration and enhance awareness of STEM careers.

Media interested in covering the event must RSVP no later than 5 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, May 27, to Jerelyn Zontini at: 516-567-0537 or jzontini@cradleofaviation.org.

For more than 25 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts communicate with NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through SCaN’s (Space Communications and Navigation) Near Space Network.

Research and technology investigations taking place aboard the space station benefit people on Earth and lay the groundwork for other agency deep space missions. As part of NASA’s Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars, inspiring the world through discovery in a new Golden Age of innovation and exploration.

For more information on NASA in-flight calls, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation