ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, S. Fujimoto

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope takes us 4.4 billion years in the past with this July 3, 2026, image of a young galaxy cluster, MACS J0553.4-3342. The cluster is composed of two actively merging sub-clusters, roughly equal in mass. Each sub-cluster is anchored on an immensely bright and massive elliptical galaxy, easily identifiable as the two brightest points in the center of this scene with the largest glowing halos around them.

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Image credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, S. Fujimoto