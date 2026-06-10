Train Ride to NASA Kennedy for Artemis III Booster Segments

NASA/Brandon Hancock

The final booster motor segments for NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket that will help propel Artemis III astronauts on their journey to space shipped from Northrop Grumman’s Railyard Shipping Facility in Corinne, Utah on June 2. The eight booster motor segments are on their way to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida where they will form the SLS rocket’s twin, five-segment solid rocket boosters, which produce more than 75% of the total thrust at liftoff.

Follow the Artemis blog for updates on Artemis III and future missions.

Image credit: NASA/Brandon Hancock