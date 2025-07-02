To the Spacemobile!

NASA

In this Nov. 1, 1964, image, three members of NASA’s Lewis Research Center’s (now NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland) Educational Services Office pose with one of the center’s Spacemobile space science demonstration units. Once the NACA (National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics) became NASA, public outreach became one of the agency’s core tenets. Lewis, which had previously been a closed laboratory, began hosting open houses and elaborate space fairs in the early 1960s.

In addition, the center initiated educational programs that worked with local schools and a robust speaker’s bureau that explained NASA activities to the community. One aspect of these efforts was the Spacemobile Program. These vehicles included a delegated speaker, exhibits, models, and other resources. The Spacemobiles, which made forays across the Midwest, were extremely active throughout the 1960s.

Image credit: NASA