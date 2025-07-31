Suggested Searches

1 min read

Sunrise on Crew-11 Launch Attempt

Jul 31, 2025
In the distance, the Sun rises, casting an orange glow over the surrounding sky. It is also reflected in the water below it, where it looks like a column of orange light. The outlines of several structures are visible in the middle ground. At the top of the photo are white clouds that look like streaks of paint. At the bottom of the photo, those clouds are partially reflected in the water (at right) and some foliage peeks in (at left).
NASA/Cory S. Huston

The Sun rises on the morning of July 31, 2025, ahead of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch was postponed due to an unfavorable weather forecast. Teams are now targeting 11:43 a.m. EDT Friday, Aug. 1.

NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov will launch to the International Space Station, where they will perform research, technology demonstrations, and maintenance activities.

Image credit: NASA/Cory S. Huston