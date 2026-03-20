Smiles and Spacesuits

NASA/Zena Cardman

NASA astronaut Chris Williams smiles at the camera during a spacesuit fit verification on Jan. 2, 2026, inside the International Space Station’s Quest airlock. This procedure confirms that the spacesuit is airtight and properly configured, assesses comfort and mobility, and helps prevent potential safety risks.

Williams and fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir completed an approximately seven-hour and two-minute spacewalk on March 18, 2026. The pair did tasks that will enable the future installation of roll-out solar arrays. These arrays will provide additional power for the orbiting laboratory, supporting critical systems and its safe, controlled deorbit.

Learn more about station activities on the International Space Station blog.

Image credit: NASA/Zena Cardman