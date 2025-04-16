Scrub Jay at the Vehicle Assembly Building

NASA/Ben Smegelsky

A scrub jay perches on a branch near the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 22, 2020. Kennedy shares space with the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, which is home to more than 65 amphibian and reptile, 25 mammal, 117 fish, and 330 bird species.

At the time this photo was taken, the NASA “meatball” logo – in the background here – on the Vehicle Assembly Building was being repainted. This iconic building is where the Artemis launch vehicles are stacked and processed in preparation for future missions to the Moon.

Image credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky