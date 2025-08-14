Say Cheese!

NASA/Mike Fincke

Eleven International Space Station crew members gather inside the space station’s Unity module for a portrait on Aug. 3, 2025. In the front row, from left are, Kimiya Yui of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), Zena Cardman of NASA, Oleg Platonov of Roscosmos, and Mike Fincke of NASA. In the second row are, Nichole Ayers of NASA, Sergey Ryzhikov of Roscosmos, and Anne McClain of NASA. In the back are, Takuya Onishi of JAXA, Kirill Peskov of Roscosmos, Jonny Kim of NASA, and Alexey Zubritsky of Roscosmos.

Ayers, McClain, Onishi, and Peskov recently returned to Earth, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on Aug. 9, 2025.

