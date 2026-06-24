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Roman Telescope Comes to Kennedy

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HQ Web Team

Jun 24, 2026
Image Article
A large flat ship with a rounded structure on it approaches Kennedy Space Center's Vehicle Assembly Building. Dark blue water is in the foreground, while the ship moves toward the building in the background. The sky is blue, but huge, white fluffy clouds covering a good portion of it.
NASA/Amber Jean Notvest

In this June 21, 2026, photo, NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope arrives at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard NASA’s Pegasus barge. After offloading and transportation to the spaceport’s Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility, Roman will undergo processing ahead of launch, targeted no earlier than Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026.

Named for NASA’s first chief astronomer and “mother of the Hubble Space Telescope,” Roman will offer a field of view over 100 times larger than Hubble’s to study up to a billion galaxies, directly image exoplanets and planet‑forming disks, and address fundamental questions about dark energy, exoplanets, and infrared astrophysics.

Image credit: NASA/Amber Jean Notvest