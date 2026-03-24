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Reminders of Where We’ve Been, Where We’re Going

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Mar 24, 2026
Image Article
Three Moon rocks are encased in three different kinds of containers. They all sit on a flat surface. Behind them is the NASA flag with the agency's seal on it. The flag is lit from the bottom by red and blue lighting.
NASA/Bill Ingalls

Three Moon rocks are on display during a March 24, 2026, event where NASA announced a series of transformative agencywide initiatives designed to achieve the National Space Policy and advance American leadership in space.

NASA leadership provided updates on mission priorities, including sending the first astronauts to the lunar surface in more than 50 years, establishing the initial elements of a permanent lunar base, getting America underway in space on nuclear propulsion, and other objectives.

Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls