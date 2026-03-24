Reminders of Where We’ve Been, Where We’re Going

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Three Moon rocks are on display during a March 24, 2026, event where NASA announced a series of transformative agencywide initiatives designed to achieve the National Space Policy and advance American leadership in space.

NASA leadership provided updates on mission priorities, including sending the first astronauts to the lunar surface in more than 50 years, establishing the initial elements of a permanent lunar base, getting America underway in space on nuclear propulsion, and other objectives.

Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls