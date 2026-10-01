NASA’s SpaceX Crew-13 Launches

NASA/Joel Kowsky

In this Oct. 1, 2026, photo, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The spacecraft is carrying NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Joshua Kutryk, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov to the International Space Station for a long-duration science mission. They are expected to dock at the space station at 7 p.m. EDT.

NASA will stream Crew‑13’s arrival across multiple platforms. The agency’s live broadcast begins at 5:20 p.m. EDT. Learn where to watch at: https://www.nasa.gov/live

Learn more about the Crew-13 launch and mission.

Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky