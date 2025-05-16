Suggested Searches

1 min read

NASA’s LRO Views Japan’s RESILENCE Lunar Lander Landing Area

Goddard Digital Team

May 16, 2025
Image Article
A black and white image of the surface of the Moon taken from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter showing the Mare Frigoris landing site on the surface of the Moon.

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) imaged the landing area of the ispace SMBC x HAKUTO-R Venture Moon Mission 2 RESILIENCE lunar lander which is slated to land on the surface of the Moon no earlier than June 5, 2025 (UTC). This view of the primary landing area is 3.13 miles (5,040 meters) wide and north is up. The site is in Mare Frigoris, a volcanic region interspersed with large-scale faults known as wrinkle ridges. Mare Frigoris formed over 3.5 billion years ago as massive basalt eruptions flooded low-lying terrain.

Share

Details

Last Updated
May 16, 2025

Related Terms