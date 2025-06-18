Suggested Searches

1 min read

NASA’s Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Monika Luabeya

Jun 18, 2025
Image Article
In the foreground, a small rover with six wheels drives over rocky ground. The rover is silver with yellow accents. Walking behind it are the two students who are steering it. One student wears a luchador-like mask and holds a neon green game controller connected to a laptop. The other student holds the laptop. Onlookers watch on the sidelines behind a thin yellow rope.
NASA/Charles Beason

Two students guide their rover through an obstacle course in this April 11, 2025, image from the 2025 Human Exploration Rover Challenge. The annual engineering competition – one of NASA’s longest standing student challenges – is in its 31st year. This year’s competition challenged teams to design, build, and test a lunar rover powered by either human pilots or remote control. More than 500 students with 75 teams from around the world participated, representing 35 colleges and universities, 38 high schools, and two middle schools from 20 states, Puerto Rico, and 16 other nations.

See the 2025 winners.

Image credit: NASA/Charles Beason