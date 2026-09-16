NASA Visits Schools Strengthening Florida’s Skilled Workforce

NASA recently awarded $10.5 million to seven organizations nationwide through its new State Hubs initiative. Space Florida was selected for Project ORBIT, which aims to expand opportunities for middle and high school students, boost enrollment in key career and technical programs, and create a statewide portal connecting skilled workers with aerospace employers.

Elaine Ho, right, associate administrator for NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement, discusses training software with a student at Lyman High School in Longwood, Florida on on Aug. 27, 2026. Credit: NASA/Clayton Rougelot

Elaine Ho, associate administrator for NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement, joined local leaders and industry partners recently to see Space Florida Academy students in action at three Central Florida schools. Students at Lyman High School in Longwood, Florida, demonstrated their skills in aerospace engineering, robotics, building trades, welding, and more. Later, in Merritt Island, Florida, Ho and the other leaders stopped by the Aeronautics & Flight Exploration (AFEX) program and cloud computing classrooms at Merritt Island High School and the robotics lab at nearby Edgewood Junior/Senior High School.

Since its launch in August 2024, the Space Florida Academy has expanded from 23 to 42 participating school districts, preparing students for careers in aviation and aerospace, advanced manufacturing, construction, cybersecurity, logistics, and semiconductors.

Elaine Ho, center, poses for a photo with Space Florida representatives, public school officials, aerospace industry partners, and students at Edgewood Junior/Senior High School in Merritt Island, Florida on Aug. 27, 2026. Credit: NASA/Clayton Rougelot

“It’s all about showing students what’s possible and then giving them the tools to achieve it,” said Dean Cuke, Merritt Island High School AFEX astronautics and aviation flight instructor. “There are far more possible pathways to be part of the space industry than I think they realize. We’re showing them ways that they can attain that, through learning, through motivation and chasing after their dreams. I’m excited for them.”

Merritt Island High School juniors and student pilots Olivia Street and Troy Wallenburg have both benefited from the program.

“It makes you feel like you’re a part of something way bigger than just a high school class. I learned what I want to do when I grow up – to be a pilot,” Street said.

“My entire life, I’ve just loved space,” Wallenburg said. “It’s great knowing that I’m actually somewhat involved in it, too.”

A student in the Merritt Island High School Aeronautics and Flight Exploration program shows Elaine Ho, left, how to use a flight simulator on Aug. 27, 2026. Credit: NASA/Clayton Rougelot

“I’m so impressed by how this region holds so many opportunities for our students, who are incredibly capable of solving hard problems, who can build our hardware, who want to be part of something bigger than themselves,” Ho said. “NASA is really focused on ensuring that those opportunities are easier to reach.”