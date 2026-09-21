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NASA Astronaut Reid Wiseman Attends Ravens vs. Saints Game

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HQ Web Team

Sep 21, 2026
Image Article
Reid Wiseman holds up a black phone to take a selfie with Baltimore Ravens fans at a football game. The fans are dressed in Ravens jerseys and shirts in purple and white. The fans are in the stands above, while Wiseman is on the field just below.
NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA astronaut and commander of the agency’s Artemis II mission, Reid Wiseman, a Baltimore native, takes a selfie with fans at an NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, in Baltimore.

NASA’s engagement at NFL games is part of the agency’s Inspiration Tour, aimed at strengthening connections between NASA and its partners and showcasing innovation in air and space in the lead up to the MAX POWER aerospace technology expo and airshow at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in early November.

Image Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls