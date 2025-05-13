Lightning in Southeast Asia

NASA/Don Pettit

A flash of lightning shines brighter than the lights of nearby cities in this Oct. 29, 2024, image taken by astronaut Don Pettit while aboard the International Space Station. At the time of this photograph, little to no moonlight illuminated the scene. This allows astronauts to see and photograph a variety of light sources with a high degree of contrast against the dark land and water surfaces. Bright light associated with lightning is a common occurrence during the monsoon season across Southeast Asia.

Read more about this photo.

Text credit: NASA/Andrea Wenzel

Image credit: NASA/Don Pettit