Hubble Reveals Jupiter in Ultraviolet Light

NASA Hubble Mission Team

Goddard Space Flight Center

Monika Luabeya

Jan 16, 2025
Jupiter looks iridescent in this ultraviolet image from the Hubble Space Telescope. The poles are a muted orange color, while swirls and stripes of pink, orange, blue, and purple cover the rest of the planet. Jupiter's "Great Red Spot" appears a deep blue here.
NASA, ESA, and M. Wong (University of California – Berkeley); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

This NASA Hubble Space Telescope image shows the planet Jupiter in a color composite of ultraviolet wavelengths. Released on Nov. 3, 2023, in honor of Jupiter reaching opposition, which occurs when the planet and the Sun are in opposite sides of the sky, this view of the gas giant planet includes the iconic, massive storm called the “Great Red Spot.” Though the storm appears red to the human eye, in this ultraviolet image it appears darker because high altitude haze particles absorb light at these wavelengths. The reddish, wavy polar hazes are absorbing slightly less of this light due to differences in either particle size, composition, or altitude.

Learn more about Hubble and how this type of data can help us learn more about our universe.

