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Historic Engines Take Their Place on Artemis III

HQ Web Team

Sep 01, 2026
Image Article
A rocket engine sits on a yellow transport platform inside a large industrial facility. Several technicians wearing hard hats and safety gear stand around the engine, inspecting and guiding it. The engine’s bell nozzle faces downward, and complex piping and hardware are visible at the top. Bright blue structural frames and elevated yellow walkways surround the work area, with additional equipment and machinery in the background.
NASA/Clayton Rougelot

On Aug. 24, technicians at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida began installing the four RS‑25 engines in the core stage of the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will carry the Artemis III crew into low Earth orbit in 2027.

Each RS‑25 engine has a unique serial number that records its detailed flight history. The four engines assigned to Artemis III — E2054, E2057, E2048, and E2052 — previously powered multiple space shuttle missions. Engine 2048 helped launch NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik’s earlier mission aboard space shuttle Atlantis during STS‑129. It also flew on Space Shuttle Discovery during STS‑95 in 1998, the mission that returned 77-year‑old space pioneer U.S. Sen. John Glenn to orbit, making him the oldest person to fly in space at that time.