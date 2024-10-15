Europa Clipper Begins Journey to Jupiter’s Icy Moon

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft lifts off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.

Europa Clipper is the first mission designed to conduct a detailed study of Jupiter’s moon Europa to determine if it currently has habitable conditions. The spacecraft will travel 1.8 billion miles (2.9 billion km) to reach Jupiter in April 2030. It will orbit Jupiter and conduct 49 close flybys of Europa.

Follow Europa Clipper’s journey in NASA’s Eyes on the Solar System app.

Image credit: SpaceX