Colorful, Chaotic Jupiter

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS; Image processing by Gary Eason © CC BY

NASA’s Juno spacecraft captured this color-enhanced view of Jupiter’s northern hemisphere during its 61st close flyby of the giant planet on May 12, 2024.

Citizen scientist Gary Eason made this image using raw data from the JunoCam instrument, applying digital processing techniques to enhance color and clarity. It provides a detailed view of chaotic clouds and cyclonic storms in an area known to scientists as a folded filamentary region. In these regions, the zonal jets that create the familiar banded patterns in Jupiter’s clouds break down, leading to turbulent patterns and cloud structures that rapidly evolve over the course of only a few days.

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Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS; Image processing by Gary Eason © CC BY