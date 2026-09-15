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Artemis III Crew Visits NASA Kennedy’s Vehicle Assembly Building

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HQ Web Team

Sep 15, 2026
Image Article
Two people in blue flight suits look upward at a tall, complex structure made of pipes, scaffolding, and machinery.
NASA/Kim Shiflett

NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik (left) and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Luca Parmitano view progress on the solid rocket booster integration in High Bay 3 inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026.

Bresnik, Parmitano, and NASA astronauts Andre Douglas, Frank Rubio, and Bob Hines made the first visit to Kennedy by the entire crew and backup crew members of the Artemis III mission. Artemis III will launch four crew members aboard the Orion spacecraft to carry out a series of objectives in low Earth orbit designed to demonstrate critical systems needed for future lunar landings, beginning with Artemis IV.

Image credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett