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Artemis II Crew’s Suits

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Mar 27, 2026
Image Article
Four neon orange spacesuits hang on a rack decorated with NASA patches. Three of the suits have American flag patches on their left shoulder, while the last has a Canadian flag patch on its left shoulder. The room the suits are hanging in has a large black and white photo on the wall, in which astronauts are in their spacesuits and helmets while two people in white lab coats look on.
NASA/Joel Kowsky

The Orion Crew Survival System suits that Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialist Christina Koch from NASA, and Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen from the CSA (Canadian Space Agency) will wear on the Artemis II test flight are seen in the suit-up room of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Artemis II test flight will be NASA’s first mission with crew aboard the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and Orion spacecraft. Through Artemis, NASA will send astronauts to explore the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to build the foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.

Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky